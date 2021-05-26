Overview

Dr. Marina Brainin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Brainin works at uab health center-hoover in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.