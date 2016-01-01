Overview

Dr. Marina Basina, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Basina works at Lucille Packard in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.