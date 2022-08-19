Dr. Marina Artioukhina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artioukhina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Artioukhina, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Artioukhina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA.
Dr. Artioukhina works at
Locations
Prospect Medical3049 Ocean Pkwy Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (646) 352-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, knowledgeable, very professional.
About Dr. Marina Artioukhina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1508934266
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Dr. Artioukhina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Artioukhina accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Artioukhina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Artioukhina works at
Dr. Artioukhina has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artioukhina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Artioukhina speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Artioukhina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artioukhina.
