Dr. Marina Amitina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kharkov Medical Institute and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Amitina works at MK Healthcare Medical in Ridgewood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.