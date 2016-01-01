Dr. Marina Amitina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amitina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Amitina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marina Amitina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kharkov Medical Institute and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Ny Empire Medical PC5629 Metropolitan Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 418-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Marina Amitina, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1407821309
- Ny Med College
- Kharkov Medical Institute
Dr. Amitina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amitina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amitina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amitina has seen patients for Headache, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amitina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amitina speaks Polish, Russian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Amitina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amitina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amitina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amitina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.