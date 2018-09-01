Dr. Marin Xavier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xavier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marin Xavier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marin Xavier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Scripps Clinic4044 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 849-4469
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Dr. Xavier saw my Dad who was in his late 70's. He was very blessed to have her at his bedside making life/death decisions with him regarding treatment. She has a gift in dealing with the stubborn patient/family members! All joking aside I was scared and wanted to have her proposed treatment plan looked at by a second opinion. Doctor at USC told me to run back to her and start the treatment right away! She knew what was best and I am proud to refer her. My Dad is happy &thriving in his 80's now
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
