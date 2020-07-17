Dr. Marin Marcu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marin Marcu, MD
Overview
Dr. Marin Marcu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 201, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marin Marcu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.