Overview

Dr. Marimeg Clairwood, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Clairwood works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.