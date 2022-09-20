Dr. Marimeg Clairwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clairwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marimeg Clairwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marimeg Clairwood, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 260, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first appointment with her and it went very well. She , and the staff, were lovely and addressed all of my concerns.
About Dr. Marimeg Clairwood, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clairwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clairwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clairwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clairwood has seen patients for Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clairwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Clairwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clairwood.
