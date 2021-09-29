See All Ophthalmologists in Warren, MI
Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.

Dr. Sultana-Gallick works at Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan
    29753 Hoover Rd Ste A, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-4333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2021
    Dr. Sultana's professionalism is outstanding. She did cataract surgery for both myself and my wife. She quickly identified my glaucoma diagnosis and made sure that it was controlled before I left her office. She continues to monitor my progress. She was solely responsible for diagnosing my wife's meningioma which quickly resulted in surgery and complete recovery. We are indebted to her for her outstanding skill in diagnosing problems even before we had any symptoms. She is thorough and very concerned about the well being for her patients.
    Dan and Darlene Rys — Sep 29, 2021
    About Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366445769
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kresge Eye Inst
    Internship
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilynn Sultana-Gallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultana-Gallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sultana-Gallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sultana-Gallick works at Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan in Warren, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sultana-Gallick’s profile.

    Dr. Sultana-Gallick has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultana-Gallick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultana-Gallick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultana-Gallick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultana-Gallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultana-Gallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

