Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Hammond works at
Locations
Regions Hospital640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 254-2408
- 2 3929 Airport Blvd Ste 1-302, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 343-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammond?
I have seen Dr. Hammond for many years and I believe that she is tops in her field. Her credentials and experience speak for themselves and I would not hesitate to recommend anyone to Dr. Hammond!
About Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306837315
Education & Certifications
- University MN
- St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond works at
Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Antisocial Personality Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.