Dr. Marilyne Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyne Christian, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyne Christian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dr. Christian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida12655 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 675-7082
-
2
Wellstar North Cobb Pediatrics205 Hawkins Store Rd NW Ste B1, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 928-0862
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christian?
She truly cares about all my children. She even called to check on my youngest every day while he was in the hospital for over a week (even on the weekends). Her genuine care for kids is obvious.
About Dr. Marilyne Christian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437103132
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christian works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.