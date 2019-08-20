See All Pediatricians in Naples, FL
Dr. Marilyne Christian, MD

Pediatrics
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marilyne Christian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

Dr. Christian works at Healthcare Network-Southwest Fl in Naples, FL with other offices in Kennesaw, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida
    12655 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 675-7082
  2. 2
    Wellstar North Cobb Pediatrics
    205 Hawkins Store Rd NW Ste B1, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-0862

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hernia
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2019
    She truly cares about all my children. She even called to check on my youngest every day while he was in the hospital for over a week (even on the weekends). Her genuine care for kids is obvious.
    — Aug 20, 2019
    About Dr. Marilyne Christian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437103132
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilyne Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

