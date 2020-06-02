Overview

Dr. Marilyn Vinokur, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Vinokur works at Bruce & Marilyn Vinokur Foot Care Group LLC in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.