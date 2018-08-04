Dr. Vanover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Vanover, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Vanover, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vanover works at
Locations
-
1
Night and Day Pediatrics502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 340, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 946-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanover?
Dr. Vanover is a great doctor. I was referred to her for a laparoscopic procedure by my usual obgyn who works in the same practice. Dr. Vanover and her staff made sure that I knew my procedure and answered all of my questions. She also made sure to take care of me for several months after my surgery including checking up on me and responding to all my calls and emails.
About Dr. Marilyn Vanover, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265434575
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanover accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanover works at
Dr. Vanover has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.