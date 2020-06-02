See All Family Doctors in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Marilyn Sutton, MD

Family Medicine
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marilyn Sutton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Sutton works at Scarsdale Family Doctors in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scarsdale Family Doctors
    2 Overhill Rd Ste 225, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 636-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 02, 2020
    Dr. Marilyn Sutton is very thorough and listens attentively; my visits have never felt rushed. The downside is that the office is often running behind schedule — of my 3-4 visits, my wait time was no less than 50-60min each time (once was due to a logistical misunderstanding with a new staff member who Dr. Sutton said was still training and whom she apologized for, but it also spoke to the hiccups in how the office is run). It’s also taken multiple follow-up calls to hear back about results, and the front desk seems to defer to Dr. Sutton to handle matters of an administrative nature that they could be helping with to make the practice run more effectively (Eg instead of taking down the nature of my message, the front desk had me contact Dr. Sutton directly even though it was a simple question of “why should I expect to hear back about my lab results?”). I’d like to stay with Dr. Sutton but hope these administrative issues don’t continue, as they do take a toll on patient experience.
    Jun 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Marilyn Sutton, MD
    About Dr. Marilyn Sutton, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881784809
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University/Stamford Hospital
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Stony Brook SUNY
    • Family Practice
