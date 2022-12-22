Dr. Marilyn Solsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Solsky, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Reinvent Your Health17331 E US Highway 40, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (913) 282-1812Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Marilyn A. Solsky, MD LLC10875 Grandview Dr Ste 2200 Bldg 22, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 345-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visits are always helpful and productive. I always get a call to know when to come to my appointments so I won't wait too long. I always try to remember that she's just one doctor doing almost everything on her own. She has to finish recording the data for the previous patient before seeing the next one. I love the fact she's just one text/phone call away. None of us are perfect, so I focus on the excellent quality of care she gives and that's the reason why we all go to her. So 5 stars!
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Solsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Solsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solsky.
