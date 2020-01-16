Overview

Dr. Marilyn Ligon, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Ligon works at MDVIP - Madison, Alabama in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.