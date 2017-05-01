Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Pelias works at
Locations
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-8959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Pelias. I've been her patient for over 6 years now. She has a wonderful personality and has always given me outstanding results. I've been undergoing tattoo removal for a very long time now and I couldn't be happier with my results. I would recommend Dr. Pelias to anyone.
About Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1932433711
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Case Western Res U Hosp
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
