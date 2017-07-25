See All Oncologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Marilyn Norton, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marilyn Norton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Norton works at South County Hematology and Oncology in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marilyn S Norton MD Inc
    769 Medical Center Ct Ste 202, Chula Vista, CA 91911 (619) 482-8430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Breast Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Breast Cancer

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 25, 2017
    Dr Norton saved my wife's life. My wife had multiple-myloma in 1996. Was given a 3 months to live. Her tenacity was the catalyst that propelled the amazing work that was completed with a victory. My wife is still alive today! Thank you Dr. Norton.
    Dale Norton in Canyon Lake, Ca 92587 — Jul 25, 2017
    About Dr. Marilyn Norton, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417060054
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
