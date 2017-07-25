Dr. Marilyn Norton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Norton, MD
Dr. Marilyn Norton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Marilyn S Norton MD Inc769 Medical Center Ct Ste 202, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 482-8430
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Norton saved my wife's life. My wife had multiple-myloma in 1996. Was given a 3 months to live. Her tenacity was the catalyst that propelled the amazing work that was completed with a victory. My wife is still alive today! Thank you Dr. Norton.
About Dr. Marilyn Norton, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417060054
- Naval Medical Center
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
