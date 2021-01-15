Dr. Mittenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Mittenthal, DO
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Mittenthal, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Mittenthal works at
Locations
Dr Marilyn Mittenthal5360 Holiday Ter Ste 19, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 544-1590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very smart, caring and she asks all the right questions!
About Dr. Marilyn Mittenthal, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942376710
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Hospital
- Botsford Genl Hosp
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Vassar College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittenthal accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.