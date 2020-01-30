Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Mendoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Mendoza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Locations
Sansum Clinic, Pediatrics51 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-6211
Presence Health Partners215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 563-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen Dr. Mendoza since my daughter was born. She is very professional and knowledgable. She is a younger doctor and connected well with our daughter. We will be having a new son soon and will be taking him to Dr Mendoza as well!
About Dr. Marilyn Mendoza, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.