Dr. Marilyn McArthur, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn McArthur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Medical College - Metropolitan Hospital Center
Locations
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-8284
Ssjobgyn Associates LLC349 E Northfield Rd Ste 212, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 758-9311
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McArthur is a savior ??????
About Dr. Marilyn McArthur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1609806181
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College - Metropolitan Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McArthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McArthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McArthur speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McArthur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McArthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McArthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McArthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.