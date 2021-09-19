Overview

Dr. Marilyn Marcus, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Marcus works at Marilyn Marcus, DO, PA in Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.