Dr. Marilyn Laughead, MD
Dr. Marilyn Laughead, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
North Scottsdale Women's Health9745 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-1485
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Marilyn Laughead recently retired. She was my OB/GYN since before the births of my 35 and 33 year old daughters. She eventually became my daughters' GYN. Yes, she was matter-of-fact, but she was not cold. She listened, made her patients partners in their care - which many doctors only give lip service to - and I am grateful for a lifetime of care. Now that she has retired, I'm following Ashley Roman, her wonderful physicians assistant to Auwatukee, even if it means a 40 minute drive. Dr. Laughead, I hope you enjoy retirement. Thank you for everything.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023012796
- St Joseph Hospital And Med Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
