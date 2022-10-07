See All Psychiatrists in Albertville, AL
Dr. Marilyn Lachman, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marilyn Lachman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albertville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Lachman works at Sand Mountain Psychiatry in Albertville, AL with other offices in Anniston, AL and Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Yhap Psychiatric Services Inc.
    9346 Us Highway 431, Albertville, AL 35950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 894-4669
    1125 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 238-9200
    Roberta Watts Medical Center Pharmacy
    1020 Tuscaloosa Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 546-4606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Phobia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Phobia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 07, 2022
    She is an awesome Dr , great listener and will be there for anyone. Always willing to help when u don't have copay as well.
    Samantha Hill — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Marilyn Lachman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528040599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lachman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lachman has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lachman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lachman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lachman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

