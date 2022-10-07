Overview

Dr. Marilyn Lachman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albertville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Lachman works at Sand Mountain Psychiatry in Albertville, AL with other offices in Anniston, AL and Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Phobia and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.