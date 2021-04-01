Overview

Dr. Marilyn King, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. King works at Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.