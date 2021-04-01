Dr. Marilyn King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marilyn King, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 300, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 394-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Cardiologist I know. Dr. King is patient, knowledgeable, and attentive with her patients. Explains everything well so that it's easy for people without medical knowledge to able to understand.
About Dr. Marilyn King, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821087594
Education & Certifications
- Hosp U Pa
- Ny Presbyterian-Columbia Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.