Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kindig works at
Locations
1
Coleman Professional Services799 S Main St, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 229-2222
2
Wright State Physicians1 Wyoming St # 4130, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-6810
3
Wright State Physicians Ob/Gyn400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 101, Oakwood, OH 45409 Directions (937) 245-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427025964
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Indiana U
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindig has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindig.
