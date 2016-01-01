Overview

Dr. Marilyn Kindig, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kindig works at Coleman Health Services in Lima, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Oakwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.