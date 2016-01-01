Dr. Marilyn Kelinske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelinske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Kelinske, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Kelinske, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Locations
Northwest Eye Clinic11623 Angus Rd Ste 12, Austin, TX 78759 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marilyn Kelinske, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740274034
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kelinske has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelinske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelinske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelinske has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelinske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelinske speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelinske. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelinske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelinske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelinske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.