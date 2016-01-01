Overview

Dr. Marilyn Huang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.