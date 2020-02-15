Dr. Marilyn Evrard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evrard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Evrard, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Evrard, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward Medical Group177 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 646-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr Evrard in May of 2019. I was diagnosed with a blood clot in my leg. We ran some test and she found something in my colon. She had me do a colonoscopy and found I had cancer. She discussed my options which resulted in me getting surgery. She stayed on top of my chemotherapy making sure I was fine and able to continue with my chemo. I owe so much to her. She is the best. Even calling me late at night to make sure I was okay. I cannot say enough about her. I have had to have chemo before. I wish it was with her. Thank you Dr Evrard. Because of you and Dr Dahdaleh, I hope to be around for many more years
About Dr. Marilyn Evrard, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760471031
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- U Ill Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evrard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Evrard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Evrard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evrard has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evrard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Evrard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evrard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evrard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evrard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.