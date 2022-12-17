Overview

Dr. Marilyn Copeland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Physicians' Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Copeland works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.