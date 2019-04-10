Dr. Marilyn Collado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Collado, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Collado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Normalizing Nutrition LLC43 N Gilbert St Ste 1, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-5550
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-5550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
amazing!
About Dr. Marilyn Collado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952396053
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
