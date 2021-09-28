Dr. Marilyn Capek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Capek, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Capek, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Marilyn R. Capek MD PC955 Main St Ste 308, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capek?
Dr. Capek is knowledgeable, gives thorough explanations for any treatments, and is happy to answer any of my additional questions. I've seen her for routine checkups as well as some specific issues with eczema and allergies, and I've always been happy with my care. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Marilyn Capek, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1992848469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capek has seen patients for Hair Loss, Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Capek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.