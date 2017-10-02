Dr. Marilyn Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Calderon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marilyn Calderon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in National City, CA.
Dr. Calderon works at
Locations
Charles R. Johnson MD Inc.2400 E 8th St Ste A, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 662-4100
Southern California Health, Inc.340 Fourth Ave Ste 2, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 422-8338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Calderon cares about her patients and is extremely thorough in diagnosis and treatment. I have total confidence in her.
About Dr. Marilyn Calderon, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1144486713
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calderon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calderon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calderon works at
Dr. Calderon speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.