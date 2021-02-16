Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Southern Tier Podiatry, PLLC4104 Vestal Rd Ste 104, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 217-5668
- Chenango Memorial Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Boyuka and her staff are the most professional people I know. Her care and compassion for her patients are beyond exceptional. They go above and beyond their profession to help patients. As a retired RN with over 40 years of experience, this staff is top on my list. Thank you for your care and understanding of your patients.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr Gbmc
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- State University of New York at Geneseo
Dr. Boyuka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyuka has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyuka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyuka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.