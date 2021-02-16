See All Podiatric Surgeons in Vestal, NY
Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (132)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Boyuka works at Southern Tier Podiatry, PLLC in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Tier Podiatry, PLLC
    4104 Vestal Rd Ste 104, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 217-5668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chenango Memorial Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boyuka?

    Feb 16, 2021
    Dr. Boyuka and her staff are the most professional people I know. Her care and compassion for her patients are beyond exceptional. They go above and beyond their profession to help patients. As a retired RN with over 40 years of experience, this staff is top on my list. Thank you for your care and understanding of your patients.
    Autumn — Feb 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boyuka to family and friends

    Dr. Boyuka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boyuka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM.

    About Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447286638
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greater Baltimore Med Ctr Gbmc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Geneseo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyuka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyuka works at Southern Tier Podiatry, PLLC in Vestal, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boyuka’s profile.

    Dr. Boyuka has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyuka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyuka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marilyn Boyuka, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.