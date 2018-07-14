Dr. Marilyn Benck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Benck, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Benck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Friant, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Benck works at
Locations
-
1
Table Mountain Rancheria Medical23638 Sky Harbour Rd, Friant, CA 93626 Directions (559) 822-3785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benck?
Dr. Benck, an internist, is the one who recognized that I had cyclic neutropenia after I had been told by other doctors that I had acute, fatal leukemia. She's fabulous.
About Dr. Marilyn Benck, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1134297641
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Med Center|Ucsf Fresno Med Educ Program
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benck works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Benck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.