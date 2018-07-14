See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Friant, CA
Dr. Marilyn Benck, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marilyn Benck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Friant, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Benck works at Table Mountain Rancheria Medical in Friant, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Table Mountain Rancheria Medical
    23638 Sky Harbour Rd, Friant, CA 93626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 822-3785

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Cough
Cholesterol Screening
Cough

Treatment frequency



Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 14, 2018
Dr. Benck, an internist, is the one who recognized that I had cyclic neutropenia after I had been told by other doctors that I had acute, fatal leukemia. She's fabulous.
Jul 14, 2018
About Dr. Marilyn Benck, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1134297641
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser Permanente Med Center|Ucsf Fresno Med Educ Program
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marilyn Benck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Benck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Benck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Benck works at Table Mountain Rancheria Medical in Friant, CA. View the full address on Dr. Benck’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Benck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

