Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Adler, MD
Dr. Marilyn Adler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
- 1 1035 Pearl St Ste 101, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (303) 449-6100
Dr. Adler has been exceptionally good at working with my teenage daughter. Her style and interaction fit precisely what my daughter needs. These are difficult topics and she does an nice job of blending serious discussion with a bit of ease in style. Furthermore, she makes herself available to discuss things after hours and in situations that require attention away from scheduled appointments. Excellent on all counts.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497764823
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
