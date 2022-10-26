Overview

Dr. Marilu Colon-Soto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Colon-Soto works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Treatment Center in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.