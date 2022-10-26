Dr. Marilu Colon-Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon-Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilu Colon-Soto, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilu Colon-Soto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Colon-Soto works at
Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center2100 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Guillermo Valenzuela MD PA140 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-2338
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colon is a fantastic doctor. She listens to my every need and makes sure that the plan of treatment is explained I layman's terms. She has a great personality and I'm glad she's my doctor.
About Dr. Marilu Colon-Soto, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295842862
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon-Soto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon-Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon-Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon-Soto has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon-Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon-Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon-Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon-Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon-Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.