Overview

Dr. Marilou Tablang-Jimenez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Tablang-Jimenez works at Marilou G Tablang Jimenez MD in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.