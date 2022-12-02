Dr. Marilou Tablang-Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tablang-Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilou Tablang-Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marilou Tablang-Jimenez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Tablang-Jimenez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Clare Healthchoices LLC20300 Seneca Meadows Pkwy Ste 215, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 528-5214
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tablang-Jimenez?
Not sure why these reviews are negative; she is amazing takes care of her patients (and listens to the patiently.. ) she doesn't just give you meds for the sake of it; she carefully tailors it to her patient; been going to her over 10 years... stop the negativity - you probably didn't get what you want easily so grow up. She is the real deal!
About Dr. Marilou Tablang-Jimenez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1811040355
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Maryland
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tablang-Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tablang-Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tablang-Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tablang-Jimenez works at
Dr. Tablang-Jimenez has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tablang-Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tablang-Jimenez speaks Tagalog.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tablang-Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tablang-Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tablang-Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tablang-Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.