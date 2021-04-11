Overview

Dr. Marilou Reyes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reyes works at Tiny Tots Pediatrics in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.