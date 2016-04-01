Overview

Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at Marilou G. Cruz, M.D. in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.