Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Dr. Cruz works at Marilou G. Cruz, M.D. in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marilou G Cruz MD Inc
    8535 Florence Ave Ste 201, Downey, CA 90240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Marilou G Cruz, MD
    9317 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 861-1245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • PIH Health Downey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Allergies
Asthma in Children
Common Cold
Allergies
Asthma in Children
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 01, 2016
    She is amazing! I have been taking my twins here since there first month she knows what she's doing has lots of experience. The receptionist there are so helpful and always meet my needs. Thank u all for making my life a little easier. Being a mommy of too is hard enough. Thank u dr Cruz for always responding to my after hour calls and making me feel better ,for helping me raise healthy babies
    Rosario in Paramount, CA — Apr 01, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD
    About Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1629160155
    Education & Certifications

    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilou Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

