Dr. Ching has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilou Ching, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilou Ching, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Williamsville, NY.
Dr. Ching works at
Locations
University of Buffalo MD Physicians Group5851 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 932-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ching saved my life 13 years ago. She was my stroke doctor. She is brilliant, compassionate, and professional. Because of her immediate attention I received aTPA shot. I left the hospital walking. Today I help other stroke survivors.
About Dr. Marilou Ching, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Mandarin
- 1184815839
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ching accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ching speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ching. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ching.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ching, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ching appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.