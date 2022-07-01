See All Dermatologists in Matthews, NC
Dr. Marilia Oliveira, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Marilia Oliveira, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marilia Oliveira, MD is a Dermatologist in Matthews, NC. 

Dr. Oliveira works at Novant Health Dermatology Associates in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Dermatology Associates
    1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 170, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2829

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oliveira?

    Jul 01, 2022
    Very educated, looks out for her patients and spends time making sure they’re just as educated. Great Dr!
    Fantasia — Jul 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marilia Oliveira, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marilia Oliveira, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oliveira to family and friends

    Dr. Oliveira's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oliveira

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marilia Oliveira, MD.

    About Dr. Marilia Oliveira, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1558781203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilia Oliveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliveira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliveira works at Novant Health Dermatology Associates in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Oliveira’s profile.

    Dr. Oliveira has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.