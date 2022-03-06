Overview

Dr. Marilene Wang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at UCLA Head and Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.