Dr. Mariko Kita, MD

Neurology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mariko Kita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Kita works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Migraine
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Migraine
Memory Evaluation

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Based on 24 ratings
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Caroline in Mountain View, CA — Nov 07, 2016


About Dr. Mariko Kita, MD

  • Neurology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Japanese
  • Female
  • 1326061748
Education & Certifications

  • UCSF Medical Center
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

