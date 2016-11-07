Dr. Mariko Kita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariko Kita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Dr. Kita is a phenomenal doctor. I've unfortunately had to move several times and establish care with other neurologists. None has ever compared to Dr. Kita. She is thorough, thoughtful, and on top of the most current MS research. I'd recommend her to anyone seeking to better understand and/or treat MS.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Female
- UCSF Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurology
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Kita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kita using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kita has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kita speaks Japanese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kita.
