Overview

Dr. Mariko Ishimori, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Ishimori works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.