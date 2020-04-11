Dr. Mariko Ishimori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishimori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariko Ishimori, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariko Ishimori, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Ishimori works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2170Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don't give many five star ratings, but this four star is still pretty highly recommended. I've seen other rheumatologists I would rate about -3 stars, so if you can get in to see Dr Ishimori (which can be difficult), she's better than most. That's about my highest medical recommendation.
About Dr. Mariko Ishimori, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1487606695
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ishimori has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ishimori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ishimori speaks Japanese.
