Dr. Marika Fraser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Fraser works at Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anosmia, Tinnitus and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.