Dr. Marika Fraser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marika Fraser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marika Fraser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Fraser works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 540, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fraser?
I am glad I went to dr.fraser.i found out about what I thought was my sinuses giving all that pain and it was something else.sge prescribed medication that b made me feel better than I have in a long time.
About Dr. Marika Fraser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215198437
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser works at
Dr. Fraser has seen patients for Anosmia, Tinnitus and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.