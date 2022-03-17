Dr. Marija Ugrinich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugrinich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marija Ugrinich, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marija Ugrinich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Ugrinich works at
Locations
Ankle and Foot Medical Center829 Spruce St Ste 108, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 925-4290
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ugrinich took the time to listen to all my questions answer them. She offered her direct email to contact her with any follow up questions. The hospital staff who attend to me during my surgery raved about her.
About Dr. Marija Ugrinich, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780870782
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ugrinich works at
