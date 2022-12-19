Dr. Petrovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marija Petrovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Marija Petrovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Petrovic works at
Locations
Good Hearts Home Care LLC3350 SW 148th Ave, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (800) 400-6354
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She was great! Great active-listening skills, emphatic , assertive , knowledgeable and reliable.
About Dr. Marija Petrovic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013081835
Education & Certifications
- LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
