Overview

Dr. Marija Grahovac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Grahovac works at Nephrology Hypertension Clinic, PC in Allen Park, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.