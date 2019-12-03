Overview

Dr. Marietta Walsh, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercyone Cedar Falls Medical Center, Mercyone Waterloo Medical Center and Waverly Health Center.



Dr. Walsh works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Waterloo, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.