Dr. Marietta Kintiroglou, MD

Pathology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Marietta Kintiroglou, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School (Greece) and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Kintiroglou works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center Department of Pathology in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Livingston Pathology Associates, LLC
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6771

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center

  • Pathology
  • English
  • 1598846263
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (New Jersey)
  • St Michael's Medical Center
  • University of Athens Medical School (Greece)
  • Anatomic Pathology and Cytopathology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

